Chris Brown Confirms That He Is Finally Over Rihanna By Doing This — The Gesture Is Great News For His Baby Mama, Ammika Harris

Many were surprised by the fact that Chris Brown decided not to make a big public statement on Rihanna for her 32nd birthday.

Last week, the diva and fashion mogul flew to Mexico with a large entourage where she partied the night away.

Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend has a habit of rushing in her Instagram posts to let her know that he is thinking of her on her birthday.

However, this year, he opted not to make any public gestures privately or publicly. According to Hollywood Life, Chris will no longer be flirting with Rihanna, because he is focused on his baby mama, Ammika Harris, and their two kids.

The person in they know claimed: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna on her birthday for the simple fact that the day is about her, plain and simple. Chris is really happy just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now, and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives, and it is what it is.”

The insider went on to explain: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna for her birthday, and that is OK. Chris didn’t feel obligated to, and Rihanna didn’t expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other, but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore.”

The pal concluded by: “They both hope each other are doing well, but they both have a million other things going on in their own lives and are in no way always thinking about each other. It’s just the way it is.”

Another insider said Chris thinks the world of the model and added: “Ammika is still modeling, and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris just wrapped his tour, so he’s enjoying some downtime, but he’s always working on something behind the scenes. Ammika loves Chris’s mom, and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

It seems that Chris is finally moving forward.