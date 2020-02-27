FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Malika Haqq kenneth petty Dennis McKinley cynthia bailey porsha williams kenya moore rasheeda frost toya johnson mike hill nicki minaj caitlyn jenner diddy birdman ariana grande Eva Marcille kylie jenner joe giudice brielle biermann chris brown david beckham blac chyna kris jenner kourtney kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Chris Brown Confirms That He Is Finally Over Rihanna By Doing This — The Gesture Is Great News For His Baby Mama, Ammika Harris

Dylan Fisher Feb 27, 2020 7:45 PM PST
0
1.0K Views
0
Subscribe to our Google News


Rihanna No Birthday Message From Chris Brown Ammika Harris Credit: Instagram

Many were surprised by the fact that Chris Brown decided not to make a big public statement on Rihanna for her 32nd birthday.

Last week, the diva and fashion mogul flew to Mexico with a large entourage where she partied the night away.

Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend has a habit of rushing in her Instagram posts to let her know that he is thinking of her on her birthday.

However, this year, he opted not to make any public gestures privately or publicly. According to Hollywood Life, Chris will no longer be flirting with Rihanna, because he is focused on his baby mama, Ammika Harris, and their two kids.

View this post on Instagram

YOU ARE SPECIAL. Officially 3 months old

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

The person in they know claimed: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna on her birthday for the simple fact that the day is about her, plain and simple. Chris is really happy just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now, and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives, and it is what it is.”

The insider went on to explain: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna for her birthday, and that is OK. Chris didn’t feel obligated to, and Rihanna didn’t expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other, but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore.”

View this post on Instagram

27 this year @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

The pal concluded by: “They both hope each other are doing well, but they both have a million other things going on in their own lives and are in no way always thinking about each other. It’s just the way it is.”

Another insider said Chris thinks the world of the model and added: “Ammika is still modeling, and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris just wrapped his tour, so he’s enjoying some downtime, but he’s always working on something behind the scenes. Ammika loves Chris’s mom, and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

Advertisement

It seems that Chris is finally moving forward.

Post Views: 1,038
Subscribe to our Google News

Read more about chris brown rihanna

Advertisement

You may also like
Cynthia Bailey And Rihanna Slay Together In A Throwback Photo
Feb 28, 2020 9:13 AM PST
Chris Brown – Here’s Reportedly Why He Didn’t Send His Birthday Wishes To Rihanna Despite Flirting With Her On Social Media!
Feb 26, 2020 5:39 PM PST
T.I. And His Wife, Tiny Harris, Are Blossoming In Love In New Video, But They Are No Match For This Pretty Superstar — Rihanna Made Things Very Special
Feb 25, 2020 1:17 AM PST
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *