Chris Brown Addresses An Important Subject About Bow Wow
Chris Brown is addressing an important subject about Bow Wow. Check out what he has to say below.
Chris 'sits down with #NORE and #DJEFN during an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, and addresses the rumor that #BowWow was supposed to be on his hit song “Run It” before #JuelzSantana.'
Chris says, 'Shad is my brother man. But Shad be cap sometimes.'
'He goes on to explain that Bow Wow wasn’t a hater, but he wanted Juelz on the track. #Roommates could you see Bow Wow on the song? Or did they get it right with Juelz?' TSR notes.
Someone said: 'the real question should be why didn’t we get a video for poppin,' and one otheer commenter said: 'Juelz did what he was suppose to do on that song.'
A commenter posted this: 'Lol bow wow loves attention and do and say anything to get it lol.'
One other follower said: 'Tell Yo friends to get with my friends we can be friends.'
Someone else said: 'Not too many men can pull off blond hair but it works for Chris Brown.'
Chris Brown has fans freaking out after a video featuring himself and a child is flaunted on the Internet. Check out the clip below.
The Shade Room notes 'Aww! Baby girl is all smiles watching #ChrisBrown on that tv! : @gettyimages ).' Someone said: 'That’s how I used to be seeing him on tv.'
A commenter posted this: 'Thought y’all was finna say this his new baby,' and a commenter said: 'Yall In These Comments Talking Bout His Twin ... When That's Not His Child In The Video.'
A fan said: 'WAIT!! How many kids he got?!? It was just like yesterday he was runnin it with juelz santana,' and a commenter posted this: 'For those of who are confused, that is not his daughter. The baby is a random baby that is just laughing and dancing to his and DaniLeigh song . Super cute tho.'