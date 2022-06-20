Kendall Jenner surprised fans with her skirt look

When Kendall Jenner stepped out in a pale beige skirt suit to watch the reality show The Kardashians on Hulu, it was a bombshell.

We are all used to seductive looks and outfits with rhinestones, but this time the model embodied the image of true businesswomen of yesteryear.

The jacket was complemented at the waist with a crafty pattern that accentuated the hourglass figure, while the satin skirt was tight-fitting to the body and had a small fishtail slit.

It's not hard to guess that this is an exclusively vintage find most designers don't work with this silhouette anymore. The business combination is taken from Givenchy Fall 2007 collection.

One can't help but agree that the haute couture set looks much calmer than Jenner's other pieces. It's not as recognizable as current vintage celebrity favorites like Jean Paul Gaultier mesh tops, Dolce & Gabbana dresses, or anything Tom Ford created during his time at Gucci.

Instead, the outfit reminds us of Kendall's fondness for concise yet quality labels like The Row. But whenever a celebrity wears a vintage item, there is a mad desire to find something similar.

So don't be surprised if office lady-style suits straight out of the 2000s are next to impossible to buy!

