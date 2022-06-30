Chelsea Handler Speaks Out On The Overturning of Roe Vs Wade

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Roe Vs Wade case which basically gives every state the power to make its own abortion laws, and takes away the country-wide constitutional right to abortion, people from all walks of life have been speaking up about it and celebrities have been no different.

In the latest news, Chelsea Handler , who was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel's show this week, used the opportunity to speak out about the matter and made a very brief and powerful statement.

Chelsea had 3 abortions herself when she was in high school, and while slamming the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe Vs Wade decision she also discussed how she felt about what people were saying in regards to her personal history.

"Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that?” she Handler. “I don’t ― because I don’t give a f***."

The statement received wild cheers from the audience. Chelsea isn't the only celebrity to have spoken out against the decision. In the past week, many celebrities from different industries have been taking to social media, interviews, press conferences, and speaking about the matter anywhere they can.

Kim Kardashian, who has recently been very vocal about the Uvalde, Texas school shooting took to her social media to make the thought-provoking statement claiming guns have more rights in the United States than women do.

Taylor Swift retweeted Michelle Obama's lengthy message to the nation expressing her heartbreak over the devastating impacts that the decision will have.

Penelope Cruz also took to social media to post a statistic that explained the ripple effects this decision from the Supreme Court will have.

Selena Gomez also spoke out on the matter, while Olivia Rodriguez used her concert in England to send a message to the Supreme Court judges back in the United States.

Michelle Obama's statement expressed heartbreak over the matter but made it clear to the people that there is still a fight left to be fought and they must continue to strive.