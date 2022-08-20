Heidi Klum's Gorgeous Attire Dazzled Her Countless Fans

During a Thursday visit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "America's Got Talent" judge wore the ab-baring translucent shirt with grey pants and an identical jacket.

While traveling to tape the late-night show, Klum, 49, posted videos on her Instagram Stories showcasing the see-through garment with strategically placed stars.

With the help of her longstanding makeup artist Linda Hay and celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, Klum matched the silver-studded jacket with long ash-blonde bangs, which she showcased in a close-up in the backseat of a vehicle.

Golden Barbie said, "Love this top." As numerous admirers admired the seductive bodice, Jasmine Sanders remarked that it was "major."

The "Making The Cut" star and "Project Runway" alum Tim Gunn, 69, spoke with guest host Nicole Byer about the third season of their Amazon Prime program.

Even though the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model appears to be ageless, her daughter Leni is an adult and has gone to college in New York City, according to a recent joke made by the supermodel.

However, the star, who has spent the entire summer frolicking in tiny bikinis and slight bottoms to grasp her "hot girl summer," may benefit from having an empty nest.

In a previous post, The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum is attending college in New York, and Heidi Klum describes herself as both "sad" and "proud."

Leni "has her head screwed on straight," enthused the 49-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge to "Entertainment Tonight" on Monday.

"Right now, college is at the top of the list," Klum said. She is quite eager for the next phase of her life, even though it is not modeling.

The model, who is also the mother to Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, as well as Lou, 12, and daughter Johan, continued, "However, she is moving away from home." Which is obviously tragic, but on the other hand, she has the "guts" to go for it.