Celebrities Identify The Biopic Stars Who Would Best Represent Them

Acting as a legend! Even if many celebrities have achieved recognizable career milestones throughout the years, it may be a remarkable achievement to watch these successes come to life on the big screen.

Though no movies have been formally confirmed, some celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber, and Hillary Clinton, are among the handful who already have casting ideas in mind.

The "Jolene" singer told Marie Claire in December 2020, "There are many aspects of my life that would make fantastic [movies] — like the tiny 'Coat of Many Colors' in my early days, and then all the little pockets. "I intended to do the Broadway musical years and years ago, but I never managed to get it to how I wanted it, but I'm still working on it.

But I believed [Kristin Chenoweth] would be the perfect choice to carry out that task. However, as we all get older, we might be able to have different Dollys if we tell the components. As long as my career has been, we'd likely need to have three Dollys: the younger one, the middle Dolly, and the senior one. She would still be excellent at that.

While praising the original Wicked for the role on Broadway, Parton had previously mentioned actors like Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson in a film adaptation. The nine-to-5 star said to Elle in October 2019 that her ultimate decision would depend on when she finished it.

Although she is in the process of adapting Dolly Parton's novel Run, Rose, Run, Witherspoon, who previously played June Cash in the Oscar-winning Walk the Line dramatization of Johnny Cash's life, has been mum about the rumors.

The Big Little Lies star said of the project in a release from March 2022, "Dolly Parton is not only an idol to me but a real hero to women and girls worldwide."