At The 2022 MTV VMAs, Johnny Depp Will Astonish Everyone

According to TMZ, the 59-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star will supposedly make a surprise cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards the following weekend.

The source claims that Depp has discussed dressing up as the network's Moonman mascot with the show's production staff. According to reports, he will also "show face" at some time during the broadcast on August 28 that will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow.

MTV was contacted by Page Six for a remark, but no response was received right away. While Depp isn't up for any awards this year, he has won five Moonmen statues over the duration of his career, such as the 2012 Generation Award, Best Male Performance, Best Villain, and Global Superstar trophies.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will get the Global Icon Award in 2022, and Minaj, 39, will be given the Vanguard Award this year. The rapper known for his song "Super Bass" will play at the event among artists like Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Mneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco. In a disco.

Only a few months after he triumphed in his widely reported defamation battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp might appear onscreen. Heard, 36, was found guilty of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about sexual assault, and a Virginia jury mandated that she pay him $15 million as restitution.

Depp's career has slowly recovered. The actor will produce a movie with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, as Page Six previously revealed, and he will also make a movie about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Additionally, Depp signed a multi-year, seven-figure contract earlier this month to continue serving as the face of Dior's wildly popular Sauvage perfume, according to TMZ. At the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 MTV VMAs get underway on Sunday, August 28.