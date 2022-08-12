Trending

Cara Delevingne, And Her Sister Poppy, Sienna Miller, Had The Best Ladies' Day Out On Thursday As They Took A Luxury Vacation To Formentera

Hailee ShaneHailee Shane
Aug 12, 2022 2:17 PM
0 Views
0
Credit: dailymail

Along with Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller , and Poppy, Cara Delevingne had the perfect ladies' day out on Thursday as they traveled to Formentera in style.

The 29-year-old model accompanied her celebrity friends as they made their way back to an awaiting raft while dressed casually in a black crop top and high-waisted shorts.

While Margot cut a stylish figure in an all-black outfit with a summery touch, Sienna slid into a brown bikini and basked in the warm weather.

Cara showed off her daring sense of fashion by pairing her black halterneck swimsuit with trendy denim shorts featuring black trim and a creamy bucket hat. After having supper together, the celebrity was seen talking to Margot as they descended to a waiting raft.

While this was going on, Sienna, who was earlier spotted enjoying the sun in the South of France with her boyfriend Oli Green, changed into a brown string bikini and a colorful paisley sarong.

The actress was spotted laughing with Cara as they left the eatery. She had a red and orange checked bucket hat on to protect her head from the sun.

Margot, who previously this week was spotted on the island spending a day on a yacht with her husband Tom Ackerley and friend Rami Malek, went for a chic all-black ensemble. As she entered the boat with friends Cara and Sienna, the Barbie actress wore a black crochet tank top with a full-length flowy skirt and a Chanel bucket hat.

Poppy, Cara's sister, also flaunted her model figure in a daring, pale pink swimsuit with denim shorts. Taron Egerton, who cut a relaxed figure in an orange shirt and khaki green shorts, was also spotted during the celebrity-studded trip. After appearing on the cover of British Vogue last month, Cara discussed the value of diversity in her field.

