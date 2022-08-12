Gorgeous New Photos Of Hailey Bieber For Victoria's Secret Debuted On Instagram On Thursday

On Thursday, Hailey Bieber shared breathtaking new Victoria's Secret photographs on Instagram. The 25-year-old beauty went for a heated at-home picture session for the intimates business while wearing lingerie and a swimsuit.

She flaunted her amazing figure in multiple photos and captioned them, "taken at home for @victoriassecret."

The first image on the slide showed Mrs. Bieber sitting in a patterned chair while sporting a set of boy shorts and a blue ice bra.

The super duper style has lace trimming and a crisscross pattern over the cups. Hailey was bathed in sunlight in one alternate version, which gave her an ethereal sheen as she covered her eye. She was raised up with her legs crossed and put on a busty show in the push-up bra.

Another image had the stunning model standing tall with her hand thrown over her head while dressed in a deep purple ensemble. Hailey showed off an almond-shaped manicure and glossy, glazy, nude-colored nails. The inventor of Rhode skincare let her long hair fall over her chest in a center part while wearing it down.

Strokes of mascara, a warm blush, and a hydrating lip tint brought out her innate beauty. An aqua blue bikini with thong bottoms that knotted at her hips was also on the carousel. The halter-style top had a central cutout that tempted her lovely cleavage and a high neckline.

The satiny fabric also had exquisite ruching that clung to the chest of the runway regular. As she sat on a comfortable lounge chair outside and was being photographed by photographer Adrian Martin, Hailey used her palm as a fake visor.

The superstar's stomach was set with droplets as an artistic accent, adding to the photo's attractiveness.

Finally, Hailey changed into a black bodysuit that showed off her toned midsection with a sheer and lace bodice.

She was sitting in what seemed to be a sauna; the combination between her underwear and the light-colored wood was striking.