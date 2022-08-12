Following The Release Of Videos Showing Britney And Her Sons Fighting, Kevin Federline Was Finally Seen

After reportedly sharing a video of his ex-wife Britney Spears yelling with their sons, Kevin Federline was finally spotted. The former backup dancer, 44, was spotted Thursday driving a black Mercedes around Los Angeles with the pop icon, 40, who he shares with Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

The incident occurred hours after Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, criticized Federline for "breaching" his famous client in a confidential statement to Page Six. Britney Spears, who the former federal prosecutor said was "a tremendously talented, highly industrious icon, is justifiably admired and revered by millions all over the world.

The same, regrettably, cannot be said of Mr. Federline, who, for unexplainable motives, made the decision to conduct an unnecessary conversation that harmed the mother of his children. The "Lucky" singer has "devotedly sustained" and "absolutely adores" her children, according to Rosengart.

The powerful lawyer, who assisted in Spears' release from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, continued, "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only infringed the confidentiality and dignity of the mother of his children, he has eroded his own children, whose confidentiality he should safeguard.

Federline tried to discredit Spears' reputation on Wednesday night by uploading footage of intimate interactions with their sons when they were 12 and 11.

"After everything my sons have gone through, I can't just watch as they are attacked in this way. He posted the three movies, saying, "As much as it kills us, we chose as a family to release these videos.

"Even worse than this, isn't it? The fabrications must end. I hope our children outgrow this and become better people.

In reaction to the comments at the time, a source from Spears' camp reportedly informed Page Six, "Kevin is horrible. By disseminating the films, he is arming the youth. However, Britney is just a mother in these videos.

Spears can be seen berating her children in the videos for not applying lotion or wearing shoes outside.