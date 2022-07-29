Britney Spears Won’t Have To Give A Testimony In Her Father’s Court Battle

Another legal victory for Britney Spears. The singer, 40, was ordered by Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday that she does not need to testify in her ongoing legal battle with her biological father.

“We are delighted but not surprised that Judge Penny upheld her careful and legally sound judgment, once again dismissing Mr. Spears’ dishonorable and desperate attempt to take evidence from his own daughter.

Selena Gomez Talks Therapy As More Celebrities Open Up About Mental Health

Any decent person, particularly a father, will accept their losses and simply move on with their lives, according to Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney.

The specifics that would come out of the testimony, according to Judge Penny’s decision, would not be helpful to the case. Rosengart said in court that Spears would not testify in the forthcoming trial because repeating her testimony would be particularly upsetting for her.

Jamie requested his daughter pay his legal team over the winter for the ongoing costs associated with her giving up custody. But early this month, Judge Penny issued an order compelling the agitated father to provide a statement for the investigation.

Sam Asghari Posts Funny Video And Writes Sweet Message On Britney Spears' Birthday!

Another significant victory for Britney Spears. Her father was instructed to testify and provide all necessary paperwork as quickly as possible after evading capture for nine months.

In general, it was a very excellent day for justice. The lawyer remarked after the hearing, “Mr. Spears’ day of reckoning has arrived, at least at this stage, in that the court ordered him to appear to testify.

The day of testimony is August 12. Despite the fact that Jamie recently denied the allegation that he bugged his daughter’s room while acting as her legal guardian.

Advertisement

But thankfully, Britney has now bought a new house and wed her beloved Sam Asgari. With no persecution, tyranny, or restrictions on his freedom, the music singer may now begin an entirely new chapter of his life.