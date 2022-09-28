Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Have Been Seen Together Quite Frequently

According to the insider, the 58-year-old Bullet Train actor and the 31-year-old model are seeing each other rather frequently. Friends aren’t sure if it’s serious, though, and the two don’t seem to be dating officially, the source adds.

An instant response from Ratajkowski’s representative was not given to PEOPLE’s request for clarification.

Ratajkowski filed for separation from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court earlier this month, as revealed by court documents obtained by Page Six. The couple had been married for four years.

According to the media site, the divorce application was contested, which means the couple has not yet agreed on the divorce’s conditions. An insider close to Ratajkowski told PEOPLE in July that the couple had split up.

They recently broke up. The choice was made by Em. She seems to be holding up reasonably well. She’s a strong mom whose sole concern is the well-being of her child. The insider told PEOPLE at the time that she enjoys her role as a mother.

After the model was spotted doing errands without her wedding ring in July, Page Six reported that split rumors were circulating. Additionally, she did not feature it in any of her summer Instagram posts.

In 2018, the pair were first romantically linked after they were caught engaging in public displays of affection on Valentine’s Day. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in a secret ceremony at New York City Hall later that month after barely a short courtship.

According to PEOPLE’s prior reporting, a source close to Pitt has stated that the actor is “living his best life” despite his ongoing legal problems with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

When all of Brad’s children are in Los Angeles, he hosts a family dinner for them. The kids are at an age where they can develop their own interests and social circles. According to the source in July, Brad’s friendship with them is still strong.