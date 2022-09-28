Wearing Sparkly Flip Flops And Socks, Kanye West Attends The Burberry Show

The 24-time Grammy winner wore a pair of flip-flops with blinged-out straps and black socks while she attended the Burberry spring 2023 show during London Fashion Week. The show was held in London.

West, 45 years old, completed the outfit by donning identical leather trousers and a belted jacket, all of which he wore on top of a black hooded sweatshirt.

Even though he wasn't the only one wearing flip-flops, Burberry's ready-to-wear collection was packed with the summer shoe styled in various colors and cuts. Ye wasn't the only one wearing flip-flops, but he was one of the most stylish.

Despite this, West's footwear generated discussion across the internet, which he furthered by posting a meme-like closeup of his footwear on his Instagram Story. He captioned the shot with the phrase, "Don't talk to me."

Additionally, the Bound 2 rapper was spotted sitting front row and mingling backstage with the chief creative officer of the British label, Riccardo Tisci, as well as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, who both walked the show on Monday.

West's attendance at the highly anticipated show comes in the wake of his recurrent feuds inside the fashion business, including one with GAP.

According to The Wall Street Journal, on September 15, Kanye West told the brand that YEEZY LLC was ending their collaboration. The notification came in a letter that accused the retail juggernaut of breaching their agreement by not producing apparel or opening planned retail shops.

The attorneys for YEEZY and Gap did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for a comment on the matter.

The Donda artist has also responded to Adidas by frequently calling out the sportswear brand via social media. His comments can be found here.

The disagreement started in May after the launch of the Adilette 22 sandals, which are quite similar to West's Yeezy slides. Both pairs of sandals are offered in neutral tones, feature a hefty slide sandal shape, and are priced in a comparable range.