The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Evacuated, And Tom Brady Is Taking His Children To Miami

According to a source who spoke with People magazine, Tom Brady is currently in the process of transporting his children to Miami as Hurricane Ian threatens to threaten the city of Tampa.

John Jack Edward, 15, Vivian Lake, age 9, and Benjamin Rein, age 12, both of whom he happens to share with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, as well as John Jack Edward, age 9, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, are all being moved out of the area to their residence in Miami by the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE about the situation, Bündchen will also be with the family.

According to a statement released by the Buccaneers, Brady's squad will also be traveling this week and will rehearse at the facility utilized by the Miami Dolphins.

According to the statement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have prepared alternative strategies for the practices they will have this week to prepare for their game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The statement also mentioned that the Buccaneers would leave Tampa on Tuesday to go to Miami.

The report continued by explaining that the Buccaneers are planning to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, owned by the Miami Dolphins, beginning on Wednesday and continuing through the completion of the preparations for Week 4 if that is required. In Week Four, the Dolphins will play their game in Cincinnati, and by Wednesday morning, they will have completed all of their on-field preparations.

No adjustments have been made to the game that will take place on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, as reported by the NFL franchise. The statement concluded that the National Football League (NFL) would keep an eye on the situation in cooperation with the team and local officials.

The seven-time champion of the Super Bowl noted that this is a little bit unusual for him. I've never had to deal with anything remotely comparable to this. We were affected by COVID for a few years, and now it appears that another hurricane of significant intensity is heading our way.