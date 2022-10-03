Blonde, A Biopic About Marilyn Monroe, Was Criticized By Actress Emily Ratajkowski For Fetishizing Women's Suffering, Even After Death

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken against the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik, claiming that it fetishes female anguish.

The model, who hasn't seen the movie featuring Ana de Armas, complained about it on TikTok on Friday. The 31-year-old actress was not shocked to learn that the film fetishized female misery, including death.

Ratajkowski claimed that, as a culture, we fetishize female pain, citing the public's interest in the deaths of Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears, and Princess Diana as examples. Dead girls and serial killers are taboo subjects for us.

The author of My Body also admitted, "As a woman, and I can speak for myself here, I have learned to fetishize my own anguish and my own hurt." It's kind of beautiful to be a f*cked up girl, she said, since she feels like her problems are something that can be treated.

And we do that in a lot of different ways, as Ratajkowski pointed out. However, I'd like for that to alter. Therefore, I would like to make a suggestion. A little more anger would do us all good, the Gone Girl star went on to say. Baby, I'm living in the year 2022, the golden age of the bitch. We should all be well into our bitch years.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates' semi-fictional biography of the same name, Ratajkowski says she expects to feel angry while watching the film. Finally, she said, "I'm simply going to get mad." Courtney Stodden announced to Page Six the day before Ratajkowski's social media post that they would not see the movie.

The singer, who is 28 years old, announced her decision to skip the show on Thursday. As someone who knows what it's like to be sexually exploited and then made into a comedy when one is not a joke, I consider it demeaning to delve into such topics.