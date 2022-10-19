At Some Point During Their Warm New York City Date, Emily Ratajkowski And DJ Orazio Rispo Kissed Passionately

After weeks of relationship speculations with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski was kissing and making out with Orazio Rispo in New York City on Friday night.

Pictures from the 31-year-old model and the 35-year-old DJ's date night in New York City show the two getting close. The photos depict the couple hugging each other closely and kissing on the sidewalk next to a street whole of cars.

After their passionate makeout session, Rispo handed a helmet to Ratajkowski, and the two of them rode out on his motorcycle. The beauty snuggled up to her new boyfriend as he took her to their next stop.

In addition, they shared a meal at one time. They were sitting close to one another and clearly weren't done with their passionate PDA session.

There are pictures of them holding hands and looking deeply into one other's eyes. Then, they took their beverages and chatted and smiled outside for some fresh air a while later.

Ratajkowski wore a stylish black off-the-shoulder blouse with coordinating slacks and bright red shoes for their evening out. The beautiful DJ complemented her laid-back look by wearing a green corduroy jacket, dark gray jeans, and sneakers.

On Tuesday, Page Six broke the news that the model's mystery motorcyclist was actually Rispo. He's a record store owner in Brooklyn and a tech industry heavy hitter in addition to his celebrity DJ gigs.

It looked like they hit it off, but since Ratajkowski announced last week that she is freshly single, it's possible it won't amount to anything meaningful.

There were whispers that the Gone Girl star and Pitt, 58, were an item after they were sighted together on several occasions. A source, however, told us that following her split with Sebastian Bear-McClard, they were taking things slow and easy.