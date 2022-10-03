Kourtney Kardashian And Her Family, Including Husband Travis Barker, Share A Photo Collage In Honor Of The Autumn Season

On Friday, the reality star, who is 43 years old, shared a message on her Instagram account expressing her delight at the arrival of fall and stating that the season brings her a sense of contentment.

There is something about autumn, back-to-school night, sleep patterns, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, and my good morning song to get everyone up that makes me so happy. The text that appeared in her caption

She published a series of photographs on her Instagram account in which she, her husband, Travis Barker , and their daughter Penelope, who is ten years old, are seated in the bleachers at a sporting event. In addition, she shared a snapshot of her gorgeous son Reign, who is seven years old and dressed in a pair of cowboy boots.

Penelope, Reign, and Mason, 12 years old, are all Kardashian and Disick's children together. Her wedding to Barker, who was 46 then, occurred in May. In response to Kardashian's tweet about fall, he wrote in the comment section, "You make me so happy."

However, the children's lives do not exclusively revolve around returning to school. Penelope and Reign Kardashian made an appearance at the launch party for Kim Kardashian's new brand of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies, which was held on Thursday.

On her Instagram account, Kardashian shared several images from the event, one of which was a particularly endearing picture showing her children laughing and smiling together during the occasion.

Penelope and Reign are seen smiling sweetly for the camera while standing next to each other in front of a gummy candy that is pink and bouncy. While Reign looks gorgeous in a pair of dark overalls with a white T-shirt layered underneath, Penelope has chosen to wear a dress with spaghetti straps in a shade of pink that is consistent with the room's design.

You have arrived at @lemme world, where nothing is as it seems and everything tastes like it was made of magic., A caption provided by Kardashian accompanied the collection of photographs.