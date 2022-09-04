Bethenny Frankel Received Criticism From Courtney Stodden For Being Hypocritical In Saying That The Kardashians' Social Media Posts Are Harmful To Women

Bethenny Frankel 's recent remarks that the Kardashians portray "distorted" beauty norms were difficult for Courtney Stodden to swallow since they really can not resist but recall how the "Real Housewives of New York City" star behaved them in a 2013 conversation.

When I was 19, you left me feeling so humiliated on your show; how are you treating girls and women now, @bethennyfrankel? 28-year-old Stodden posted on Instagram on Friday. I canceled my other meetings in New York and flew back to Los Angeles while sobbing uncontrollably.

After speaking with Page Six about the article and their interaction with Frankel, Stodden stated, "It really doesn't make me any more wonderful to relive such a horrible time, but I wanted to highlight the double standard that she lives by.

They said, "Particularly a 19-year-old, I never would bring a guest into my TV show merely to make fun of them." An individual remembers how you treat them. Language matters. While mom clawed at me and had her visitors point and laugh at me, I was a very sensitive girl who was screamin' in there for love.

The model was three years into a turbulent marriage with Doug Hutchison, who they have now labeled as a predator at the time.

From the teen's viewpoint, Frankel's criticisms of her guest's appearance went beyond the superficial.

You already stated that you wish to revert to a 19-year-old.

Frankel remarked that you arrive looking as though you would be in a strip club. You are incredibly promiscuous, and it seems like making a pornographic video would be the best course of action. If this is the manner in which you promote yourself.

The host's remarks, in Stodden's opinion, were not only damaging but also inconsistent.