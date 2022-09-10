Bella Hadid Photographed For i-D Wearing A Little Jacquemus Bikini Top

The brunette beauty graces the cover of the most recent issue of the i-D magazine, and for her photo shoot, she went to the beach in a breathtakingly little Jacquemus bikini top.

The minimal design, which consists only of two fun pendants to cover the nipples—a brown heart and a yellow sun—is a nod to the company's similarly vibrant Le Collier Pate à Modeler necklace ($1,035).

Hadid, who is renowned for her daring swimwear choices, paired the eye-catching top with a floor-length canvas skirt exploding with tulle and a white cutout shrug.

The 25-year-old model posted numerous Instagram pictures on Thursday showcasing the appearance from various perspectives. Another admirer joked, "I can't possibly pull it off cuz imma flash everyone," while another fan said, "The top is cute, but literally looks deeply awkward."

Yolanda Hadid, a former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared several heart emojis along with a well-deserving fire emoji.

The eldest Hadid sister stated on Instagram, "I've had the dream of being on the cover of @id for pretty much my whole career," describing the publication as a fashionable, cool fantasy with a dash of badass. Hadid talks about her issues with body image and mental health in the interview, as well as her future acting debut in Hulu's Ramy and her Palestinian ancestry.

She informed the glossy, "My Palestinian side has been largely ignored when it comes to fashion. I've experienced the consequences of standing out for the Palestinian people, but I'll keep doing so until it contributes to genuine advancement.

Hadid continued, "Some businesses won't work with me any longer, and some people might think I'm insane." That doesn't worry me, though, because it's nothing compared to what Palestinians go through every day.

I wish I had maintained the nose of my ancestors, and the fashion icon admitted to Vogue earlier this year of the rhinoplasty she underwent at the age of 14. I believe I could have developed into it.