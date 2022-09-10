Tracee Ellis Ross Is Honored As A Disney Legend At D23 Expo And Shares Her Thoughts On Her Future, Love Life, And Black-ish

The D23 Expo turned out to be a special one for actor Tracee Ellis Ross as she was honored as an official Disney Legend. The moment was celebrated by the actor and her fans and after receiving the award, the actor shared her thoughts about her future while speaking to Extra.

Tracee is turning 50 come October and the first thing she was asked about was what she looked forward to in the upcoming new decade of her life.

“I’d love to get married, I’d love to write a book, I’d love to do an action movie, I’d love to keep doing movies,” said Tracee enthusiastically.

The Black-ish actor made it clear that at the moment there is no one in her life nor her mind but she is willing to wait for the special someone patiently.

“I don’t know, one day. I’ll wait for the right person. Somebody who’s gonna make my life better,” said Tracee.

Following that conversation, Tracee went on to talk about the success of her show Black-ish which recently wrapped up.

“We joined the ranks of some of the greatest shows, we added a cultural value to our world in a way that I feel so proud to be a part of,” exclaimed Tracee.

Tracee further went onto explain that while she has been single for a while, her Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson never let her feel that way. She said:

“I pretended I was married to him longer than I’ve ever been in a relationship… Our co-worker partnership was very special. It didn’t start the way it ended and I think it’s special I entered one way and left different.”

She further added, “We worked beautifully together and we respected each other… We laughed on set… Anthony and I had very similar work ethic. We both learned lines really easily so we got to play a lot and giggle.”

Tracee finished by saying that she would work with Anderson again in a heartbeat but perhaps people need a while to forget their Black-ish characters before they see the two together on the screen again.

“People might need a minute because otherwise, they’ll just see us as Bo and Trey.”