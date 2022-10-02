In The Middle Of The Runway Show, Bella Hadid's Outfit Was Spray Painted

Bella Hadid made an appearance at the Coperni fashion show on Friday at Paris Fashion Week 2022; however, her costume was something she had put together herself.

The model, who is 25 years old, went on the runway wearing nothing but a pair of heels and panties while a crew of three men sprayed paint on her. The fashion critic documented this moment on social media for the New York Times, Vanessa Friedman, and many others.

As the woman remained motionless and adjusted her arms, they methodically sprayed a thick, white latex across her chest, producing an opaque coating.

Hadid stepped off the stage to bring an end to the fashion show, wearing a solid dress of a mid-length that eventually created a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The dress was gracefully draped before she left the platform.

Coperni is famous for its bold designs; in April, the firm gained widespread attention for its handbag made of hand-blown glass, which was seen carried by Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat.

Fans went wild for the made-right-in-front-of-their-eyes appearance, prompting one to post on Twitter, "I'm flabbergasted... this is art." Another person mentioned that the world would start to mend if fashion became truly really amusing again.

This month, Hadid has been wowing audiences all over the catwalk. On Thursday, she walked in the Isabel Marant fashion show alongside her sister Gigi Hadid. Earlier in the day, Hadid made her debut on the runway for Victoria Beckham. In addition, she made an appearance for Burberry in London earlier this week. Prior to that, she made appearances in Milan and New York City.

Even though major fashion shows such as Valentino, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel are still to come, the celebrity will likely make additional looks on the runway before the end of Fashion Month. However, it's safe to say that none of those appearances will be as unforgettable as this one.