President of the United States Joe Biden and his wife Jill met Olena Zelenskaya, the first lady of Ukraine, in Washington. According to the New York Post, the American President gave her a bouquet of flowers in honor of the visit.

Sunflowers, blue hydrangeas, and white orchids were the flowers in the bouquet.

Joe Biden's arrival to welcome Elena Zelenskaya was not previously disclosed to the media. Only Jill Biden was anticipated to attend a meeting with the Ukrainian first lady.

Joe Biden was not present in the meeting that preceded the welcome in the White House's Blue Room at the same time. We spoke with the group from Ukraine led by Elena Zelenskaya; Jill Biden is the spouse of US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Garfield, and US Senator Doug Emhoff.

It should be emphasized that reporters were requested to leave the meeting before Elena Zelenskaya spoke.

Olena Zelenskaya, the wife of the Ukrainian President, met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. On his Twitter account, the diplomat wrote about this.

The US Secretary of State stated in a statement that was accompanied by two pictures, "The United States stands ready to assist the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Russia, achieve justice, and rebuild their homeland."

Before long, word spread that the US State Department had canceled a joint press conference by Blinken and the wife of the Ukrainian President.

The wife of the Ukrainian President was scheduled to give a brief remark, according to the Associated Press.

On the eve, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referred to Blinken's claim that 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens were being forcibly kept on Russian soil as a falsehood.

Advertisement

It is impossible to understand how one could be forced to submit a passport, Zakharova continued.