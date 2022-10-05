Joe Biden has already assured Al Sharpton that he will be a candidate for president again in 2024. Despite rumors to the contrary, President Joe Biden allegedly reaffirmed his intention to stay in office to the Reverend Al Sharpton, who in turn told his staff.

NBC News, citing one of Sharpton's staff members, stated that Biden, 79, warned Sharpton, "I'm going to do it again," as the two posed for a photograph. I must leave.

NBC News reports that Sharpton called his team after he chatted with the president to explain what was said. This revelation follows speculation that Biden, who would be over 82 years old in the 2024 race, will not seek reelection.

In an August debate, New York Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney was asked if she thought Vice President Joe Biden should compete for reelection. She responded, I don't think he's running for reelection.

She elaborated, adding, "I think he's done a wonderful job and has given us a record to run on in the 2022 election; let's get to the 2022 election before we get to 24," but she did not backtrack on her original statement.

The White House continues to insist that Biden has intentions of running again. According to a recent survey, the vast majority of Americans support instituting term limits for members of Congress. This support spans all major political parties and demographics.

CBS News/YouGov conducted a study and found that 73% of respondents agreed with the statement, with 40% of those participants saying that 70 years of age should be the cutoff for running for office.

The oldest surviving president, 97-year-old Jimmy Carter, said in 2019 that he, too, supported an age limit for individuals in the White House. "If I were merely 80 years old, if I were 15 years younger, I don't think I could handle the tasks I encountered when I was president," he said.