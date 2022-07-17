The New York Post Reported That The Famous Model And Businesswoman Ivana Trump Wife Of Donald Trump Was Found Dead In Her Apartment

She was 73 years old: a woman was found dead in her apartment in one of the skyscrapers of Manhattan. According to the police who arrived at the scene, Ivana had a cardiac arrest.

Former US President Donald Trump confirmed this information on his Truth social network: "I am very sad to inform all those who loved her, and there are a lot of such people, that Ivana Trump passed away in her home in New York.

She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who lived a wonderful and inspiring life ."

All three children, who were born in the marriage of Ivana and Donald, also gave official comments. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Ivana Trump.

She was an incredible woman-strong in business, a world-class athlete, a brilliant beauty, a caring mother, and a best friend. She taught us, her children, endurance and perseverance, compassion and determination. We will miss her greatly," the joint statement said.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Ivana moved to Montreal, where she worked as a model in the 1970s. While building a career in Canada, she met Donald Trump, after which she moved to the United States.

She married him in 1977, having been married to him for 15 years. Ivana became the mother of three children of a billionaire - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

