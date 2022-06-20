Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the 'Blonde' teaser Biopic, directed by Andrew Dominik, is to hit on September

23 Streaming service Netflix has released the trailer for the biographical drama "Blonde" about the life of the cult Hollywood diva Marilyn Monroe .

The biopic is based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Ana de Armas plays the main role in "Blonde", familiar to the audience from the films "Knives Out" and "Blade Runner 2049".

The cast also includes Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. The film was directed by Andrew Dominik, who directed Once More With Feeling, The Casino Heist, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Cowardly Robert Ford.

In Blonde, he reimagines the complex life of a 20th-century iconic figure, blurring the lines between fact and fiction and exploring tensions between Marilyn's public and private lives.

"For some reason, I often hear that I am called a provocative author, but I never had such a goal. I just want to tell this story as clearly as I can.

My goal is to make you fall in love with Marilyn," Andrew Dominik admits in an official Netflix release. The online premiere of the biopic is scheduled for September 23.

Marilyn often completed this look with black sunglasses and signature red lipstick.