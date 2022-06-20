Kate Middleton as Princess Diana attends Royal Ascot 2022

Royal Ascot is in full swing, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally arrived. Previously, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles shone here, but they certainly could not outshine the stunning outfit of the Duchess of Cambridge, which many saw as a reference to Princess Diana.

Kate opted for a white Alessandra Rich polka-dot dress, which was largely inspired by Princess Diana's 1988 dress at the same race.

Only Diana's polka dots were black, and the hat repeated this print. Middleton opted for a brown hat adorned with delicate white lilies.

Kate often chooses Alessandra Rich dresses for formal events. She completed the look with chocolate suede pumps and diamond and pearl earrings. The Duchess is definitely the epitome of elegance and femininity.

In a previous post, Lady Diana, to many people, is associated with kindness, honesty, and mercy. From an aristocrat, the girl turned into a real style icon and "Queen of people's hearts.

The phenomenon of the princess is her simplicity, lightness, and immediacy, but was it really so? Most of the royal experts provided a lot of facts proving the opposite: Diana deftly manipulated situations and people.

She used universal adoration and admiration for her own purposes, and the freedom of action and fearlessness of the Queen became the main trump card of the princess.

Many years have passed, but with Diana, they continue to compare all the girls who become part of the royal family. And the daughters-in-law of the princess are probably already tired of hearing that they are similar or, conversely, unlike their mother-in-law.

For example, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has faced many comparisons to Lady Diana over the years. However, with the naked eye, you can see that Kate is entirely different.

Nevertheless, there is something that unites the Duchess and princess. Both Kate and Diana have excellent taste and impeccable sense of style, and women around the world find inspiration and motivation in them.