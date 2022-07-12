After winning in court over Amber Heard , Johnny Depp was ready to forgive his ex-wife $ 8 million, which she was ordered to pay as compensation.

There was only one condition for forgiveness of the debt: the Aquaman star had to not file an appeal - and the ex-lover of Captain Jack Sparrow did not fulfill this condition.

Amber decided to meet her ex-husband again in court. True, now this story will not end with a simple review of the case.

On July 8, Hurd filed documents with the court, demanding that a new case be opened against Depp. This time, the actress's lawyers claim that one of the jurors in the previous trial was bogus.

According to the source, we are talking about a 52-year-old man from Virginia who appeared in the case, not under his own name. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

As the star's lawyers say, the subpoena was intended for a 77-year-old man, but instead of a pensioner, his relative was included in the jury.

It is noteworthy that during the struggle between the ex-spouses, the offender was on the side of Johnny.

Representatives of Amber also noted that precautions are in place in the United States to prevent such errors.

In other words, the man's seven-digit juror number, zip code, and date of birth were deliberately faked.

Heard's lawyers also said last week that the judge should overturn the verdict because the amount the actress had to pay - $8 million - was "unjustified."

Last month, a jury in Fairfax County, VA, unanimously ruled in Depp's favor, finding that Heard had deliberately and maliciously defamed him when he appeared in his 2018 Option Aid in the Washington Post.

Wrote about her experience as a woman surviving domestic abuse. Depp won 10 10 million in damages and 5 5 million in criminal damages, and Judge Penny Ezcrete reduced Virginia's legal limit to $ 350,000.