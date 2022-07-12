Kirsten Dunst Has Been Happily In a Relationship With Actor Jesse Plemons For Six Years. And Finally Got Married

Kirsten Dunst has always preferred to hide her personal life. It is known that the 40-year-old star of "Spider-Man" has been happily in a relationship with actor Jesse Plemons for six years.

And finally, this romance grew into something more: the stars tied the knot. Fun fact: before going down the aisle, the lovers managed to play spouses twice on the screen in the TV series Fargo and in the movie Power of the Dog.

According to People, the wedding ritual took place at one of the resorts on the northern coast of Jamaica in the circle of relatives and friends.

The good news was confirmed by the representatives of the couple - and added that the details of the marriage would not be disclosed.

Recall that Kirsten and Jesse met in 2016 on the set of Fargo. A year later, Jesse proposed to his beloved, but the wedding was constantly postponed.

The couple greeted their first child, Ennis Howard, in May 2018. And last spring, Kirsten gave birth to another boy, whom they named James Robert.

The actress's pregnancies were one of the reasons why the marriage registration was postponed indefinitely. "Should we get married now? This is ridiculous.

I would not want to get married pregnant, and at the same time not be able to have a party and have fun with everyone," Dunst explained in an interview.

But now everything has fallen into place - and we congratulate the newlyweds!

In a previous post, 39-year-old Kirsten Dunst has always had a special craving for secrecy. The Jumanji star is happily in a relationship with actor Jesse Plemons.

At the beginning of last summer, the lovers became parents for the second time but were in no hurry to convey the details of the addition to the family.

Advertisement

This is not surprising because the actress managed to hide the pregnancy almost to the last. Kirsten appeared at an official event in the spring - and she did not need additional statements; her noticeably rounded belly clearly spoke for itself.