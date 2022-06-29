Amber Heard set to launch costly appeal process

The scandalous lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended in early summer, but the passions around the former couple have not subsided so far.

Recently it became known that the actress plans to achieve a reduction in the monetary compensation that the court ordered her to pay to her ex-husband, and now it turned out that the star of "Aquaman" may soon begin a costly appeal process.

This was reported by the Daily Mail. According to the source, on June 24, the judge announced the decision of the jury, who rejected the proposal of Amber's lawyers to reduce compensation and wrote out a protocol to Heard, thereby putting an end to the proceedings.

It is also noted that at the last minute, the stars' lawyers could not reach an agreement, so Hurd plans to start challenging the jury's verdict.

It is known that the high-profile case of Hollywood celebrities will be transferred to the Virginia Court of Appeals in three weeks, and after that, both sides will have 30 days to file documents.

We remind you that Depp sued the ex-lover because of an article she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018.

In the material, Amber spoke of "a public figure who beats his wives." The jury ruled that the Pirates of the Caribbean star should receive $10.3 million in non-pecuniary damages.

In a previous post, The infamous lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has caught the attention of Internet users around the world.

And one of the brightest moments was the performance of the actor's ex-boyfriend - Kate Moss. And, of course, he supported Johnny as well as his other former fiances, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

In a recent interview, Amber Heard commented on why none of the women dared to talk about the abuse, which, according to the actress, they all must have experienced.

"Look what happened to me when I came forward and tried to tell the truth," she said. She believes that other women are only afraid of Johnny's influence.