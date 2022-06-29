For 25 years, the ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger will acquire half of his earnings

Last year's end ended one of the longest divorce proceedings in Hollywood. For ten years, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver tried to officially divorce after a 25-year marriage.

For more than ten years, the former spouses could not resolve the issue of property, so the process dragged on for so many years.

And the day before, US Weekly journalists reported that the court had decided on the "money" issue of the former spouses.

The jury found that Maria Shriver is now entitled to half of Arnold Schwarzenegger's savings, which he earned from 1986 to 2011, including the actor's pension.

Recall that Maria Shriver filed for divorce back in 2011 after Arnold admitted that he was the father of their housekeeper's child, Joseph Baena.

Now, The Blast is reporting that Arnold has "submitted a disclosure statement," which usually means a divorce case is coming to an end.

The publication says that the document "must be transferred to the other party before or at the time of the conclusion of an agreement that resolves issues of ownership or support."

The couple plans to settle all issues amicably since the former couple's four children - 31-year-old Katherine, 29-year-old Christina, 27-year-old Patrick, and 23-year-old Christopher are already adults.

So far, the only issue that remains unresolved for the couple is financial, and their assets are quite impressive. It was reported that Arnold and Maria's estate was worth over $400 million and that there was no prenuptial agreement between them, meaning that all of their estates should be divided in half.