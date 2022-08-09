Alongside Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell Was Featured In A Boss Commercial

Following its relaunch previously this year, Boss has launched a new campaign that invites its committed following to don its signature coats, moderate color scheme, and now, a novel approach to athletics.

In a sequence of images that show a woman in motion, reflecting on her history but not being bound by it, always onto the next thing, Campbell glows like the Boss.

Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell got into a social media altercation just a few years back. The Kardashian-Jenner dynasty rep then made some fairly crude remarks about the models that appear in so many shows each year.

Black Panther berated the girl for her aggressive statements. There were allegations that the 26-year-old coworker of the 52-year-old supermodel was very conceited.

Nevertheless, it appears that the actors were still able to communicate because they were spotted on the same set.

A new video of the Boss brand ambassadors Naomi and Kendall's latest fall/winter ad campaign is available on the network.

Campbell is seen posing in the images wearing nothing but an enormous ivory cloak. Additionally, the top model put on a traditional black suit with a sharp collar.

The star wore a cut-down jacket, a pullover sweater, a beautiful winter coat, and light trousers. Kendall's understated clothes are no less noteworthy. The model brought a special guest to the shoot as well: her go-to Doberman modeled with her.

Boss' classic color palette of beige, black, and white was used in the creation of the promotion.

Advertisement

The German brand, which made the decision to forgo experimenting with new types for the new season, once more showcased the masterpieces to the audience, seemingly implying to buyers that items like double-breasted coats, quilted jackets, and trouser suits will never leave out of style and ought to be included in every fashionista's clothing.