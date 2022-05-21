After marrying Amber Heard , Johnny Depp changed the name of his yacht. Long before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard entered into years of legal battles, this couple had a completely amicable union. Although this may seem like a distant memory to some, the two were once so in love with each other that Depp renamed his luxury yacht in honor of his new wife. The actors met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary. It was on this set that their romance was born, despite the fact that at that time, they were in relationships with other people. However, colleagues still shared an intimate kiss on the screen, which later developed into a relationship.

As a result, Depp broke up with his legal wife and mother of his children Vanessa Paradise, and Amber sacrificed her relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree for the sake of engagement with a Hollywood star in 2014. The lovers tied the knot in 2015, and on this occasion, the Pirates of the Caribbean star gave his bride an extravagant gift.

Johnny Depp's massive 156-foot yacht Vajoliroja was named after his past marriage and family to Paradis. The publication reports that Vajoliroja is named after Vanessa and their two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. The luxury vessel, purchased in 2007, was later renamed Amphitrite, after the Greek goddess of the sea. But unfortunately, the Aquaman star did not appreciate his efforts, and in the end, he sold the yacht.

The yacht, designed for ten people after the repair carried out by Depp in 2008, received a second life from JK Rowling herself - the purchase cost her $ 29 million. However, in the end, the author of Harry Potter still parted with the ship, putting the ship up for sale for $20 million. It was later revealed that this particular yacht was at the center of the explosive incident between Johnny and Amber Heard.