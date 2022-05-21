As always, the impeccable Kate Middleton in a coral coat dress receives guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, replaced the Queen at an important event.

Every year, a festive reception is held in the garden of Buckingham Palace so that the Queen can recognize and reward deserving persons who have distinguished themselves in public service. The event is not an easy one for someone who receives guests - usually, Her Majesty had to spend more than an hour on his feet, making his way through a huge crowd.

For health reasons, the 96-year-old Queen was unable to host the reception this year and was replaced by a spectacular trio of Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked ravishingly elegant in a coral-hued Emilia Wickstead coat dress. Kate completed her bright outfit with an elegant hat, decorated with organza flounces to match the coat and suede pumps with heels.

As befits a future queen consort, Kate, 40, carried herself very confidently as she made her way through the crowd on the lawn of Buckingham Palace and stopped from time to time to greet the audience and chat with some of the invited guests.

Recently, everyone is only talking about how good Kate Middleton looks - she has grown thin, rejuvenated, and literally glows. While journalists were wondering what kind of plastic surgery she had done, the secret of her transformation was revealed by the personal hairdresser of the Duchess of Cambridge, Richard Ward. It turns out that he began to style Kate's hair in a special way.