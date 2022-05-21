This Wednesday, Taylor Swift surprised fans with her transformation into a diligent student. As it turned out, the singer received an honorary doctorate from New York University and gave a speech to the 2022 graduates. For the occasion, she chose the appropriate attire - a voluminous purple robe and a black academic cap.

Under the traditional image of a student, she wore a little black dress and leopard print shoes. The star happily posed for photos taken by her father before heading to Yankee Stadium in her car. Taylor Swift will be awarded a Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the university, which has called her "the biggest and most celebrated artist of her generation. "

This will be the first scientific degree of the Grammy Winner because, by the time she graduated from school, she was composing hits and devoting time to the tour, not education.

Taylor is one of two special speakers who spoke at the gala. This time around, the 2020 and 2021 graduates were in attendance as their graduations were delayed due to pandemic restrictions. However, the event finally happened and, in addition to the singer, the defender of the rights of the disabled, Judith Heumann, who received the title of Doctor of Humanities, appeared before the graduates.

In any case, the idol of millions will remember this beautiful day for the rest of her life, and her red lipstick will become a trend for all future bachelors and masters.