After Losing His Voice, The Weeknd Was Compelled To Cut His L.A. Stadium Performance Quick

At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, The Weeknd unexpectedly finished his performance early after losing his voice live. After the mishap, the performer stepped up to the microphone to address it and console the audience. What just occurred is unknown to me.

According to sources and show footage shared on social media, he said, "I just lost my voice." My heart is breaking because I can't really give you the performance I want to offer you right now, but I also don't want to end the show.

I'll make sure everyone is happy, you'll receive your money back, and I'll perform a show for you guys shortly, he added. But I wanted to publicly express my regrets.

I apologize; I realize how much this hurts me. Thank you so much; I adore you. The Weeknd continued. The Los Angeles Times said that the Canadian musician left the stage mid-performance while singing out his tune "Can't Feel My Face" before coming back to apologize.

A request for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately met with a response from a Weeknd spokesperson.

Additionally, the "Blinding Lights" singer sent a message on Twitter to voice his displeasure with the circumstance.

He wrote, "I'm sad. My voice went out during the first song. My heart fell when I felt it leave. My sincere apologies to my supporters here. I swear I'll compensate you by setting up a new occasion.

According to Ticketmaster, he is scheduled to appear at performances in Sweden and Toronto this month, but it is unknown if his vocal condition would disrupt any additional dates for the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour.

The pandemic has already caused the tour to be delayed twice. After all, The Weeknd has a full plate already, and The Idol, an HBO series, is just one more thing he's working on.