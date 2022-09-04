Kourtney Kardashian Was In Her Husband Travis Barker's Corner At The Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' tribute show In London

Travis Barker was recently in London to perform at a show of the Foo Fighters that was held in honor of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Travis had a long running relationship with Taylor and this was a tough moment for him, but thankfully his ever-supportive wife was seen right there, in his corner, behind the stage, cheering him on. The two were later seen on Kourtney's social media in a picture where they were walking arm in arm as they were departed the Wembley Stadium, which is where the show was held.

Kourtney has been an incredibly supportive wife to Travis ever since their marriage earlier this summer in Portofino, Italy. She stood by Travis' side as he was diagnosed with Pancreatitis soon after the wedding and hit the road with him for touring when he recovered. Kourtney has been pretty happy referring to herself as a tour wife and now she has proven yet again her love for her husband.

Taylor Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 earlier this year on the 20th of March. Travis, along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith honored Taylor by getting a tattoo on his body that matched the one Taylor Hawkins had on his left shoulder.

The official social media handles of the Foo Fighters announced the passing of Taylor Hawkins earlier this year in the following words:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

No official cause of death has been declared as of yet.

The band had announced that in addition to this show held in London, they would also be performing another show in Taylor's honor in Los Angeles sometime near the end of September.