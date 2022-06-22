59-Year-Old Demi Moore published the first romantic photo with her boyfriend Chef

Romance with the famous Swiss chef Daniel Hamm and 59-year-old Demi Moore spun a few months ago. But only now has the actress confirmed it officially.

The star published on her blog romantic shots with a 46-year-old boyfriend from their trip to Paris.

The couple even attended the final of the French Open, where they did not hide their feelings and hugged and held hands in the stands.

Sources say that Moore and Hamm are very much in love with each other and are happy. Despite the fact that Hamm works very hard, he always tries to find time for his beloved to spend a romantic evening with her.

The couple openly goes out together and does not hide from the public. So Moore and Hamm attended the Chloe show in Paris. Probably, soon you can wait for their debut on the red carpet.

Fans of the actress note that next to the new boyfriend, she blossomed and rejuvenated. "Demi, it's nice to see you happy and smiling," "Very happy for you! Be happy", and "Love is in the air," fans congratulated Moore on a new relationship.

In a previous post, Demi Moore's personal life has always been extremely eventful. With her first husband, rock musician Freddie Moore, she was married for five years.

Two years after that, the actress went down the aisle for the second time - already with Bruce Willis. The couple has been together for 13 years and has three daughters.

By the way, they are still considered one of the most beautiful couples of that time.

After her divorce from Willis, Moore turned her attention to the young and promising Ashton Kutcher.

Their marriage lasted eight years. During this time, the actor managed to make friends with Demi's children, with whom he still maintains communication.

Now he is happily married to Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children.