Demi Moore Looked Stunning While Boating In A Daring String Bikini And A Yellow Button-Down

The "Ghost" star is enjoying the last few days of summer while loads more amazing than ever in a tiny string bikini.

The "G.I. Jane" star uploaded a swimwear photo with her three million Instagram followers on Monday. The ab-baring photo left her followers sufficiently impressed.

Moore, who celebrates her 60th birthday in November, looked stunning in a hot pink bikini with a wide-open yellow button-down and large eyeglasses. She wrote in the sultry photo, "Soaking up the sun."

"And it looks wonderful on you!" said Emma Willis, the spouse of her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore's daughter Rumer Willis exclaimed, "You're such a hot mama, my gosh," as she watched.

The "Inside Out" author has spent the entire summer looking great in swimwear from her line with Andie Swim. She took a cute selfie on Tuesday wearing a one-piece and holding her dog, writing the caption, "Meet Pilaf's favorite suit - the Tropez in Crochet."

The eerily youthful memoirist debuted a range of whimsical, vintage-inspired bikinis for the Demi Moore x Andie line in July, showcasing her design prowess.

When asked about her inspiration for the Andie collection at the time, the "Ghost" actress said, "A big part of what was empowering about this Andie collection was pondering about the things that women sense delicate about, whether that's their tummy or other areas of their bodies. They are hesitant to look classy and elegant or not feel attractive or preferable.

That truly changed the notion in my head that as we age, we get less attractive. Fortunately, this mother of three could never appear stern.

In a previous post, Demi Moore is well-known for shaving her head for the character of a Navy SEAL in Ridley Scott's 1997 war thriller, but she admitted to People that she'd be "damn difficult" to do it today, given her long hair.