Bradley Cooper finally revealed the truth about his relationship with Lady Gaga

In 2018, the film A Star Is Born was released, which became one of the most talked-about, and at the same time, received an Oscar.

The main roles in this melodrama were played by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ; the chemistry between them was felt not only on the set.

The actor was then in a relationship with Irina Shayk, and the following year they broke up. Naturally, the fans of the couple were sure that the singer simply took the artist away from the family.

Bradley is extremely reluctant to talk about his life, but in a new article by The Hollywood Reporter, he nevertheless decided to talk about what really happened between him and Lady Gaga.

So, Cooper remembered the performance on the stage of the Dolby Theater during the presentation of the Academy Award.

"The performance was originally planned as a scene from a movie. I did it on purpose because I was afraid to sing live in front of so many people," the actor emphasized.

He denied the speculation about the affair with a former colleague but stressed that throughout the filming process, he admired her exceptional ability to work.

"She is terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought: "If I can use this charm in the film, then everything will turn out."

But then, when we started working together, I realized that there is no limit to what she is capable of," admitted Cooper.

Gaga told a press conference via Vanity Fair in Toronto, "This whole experience was life-changing ... I don't know how much closer my artistic relationship with Bradley has been, the more closely discussed. "Film Festival.

"It meant a lot to me, and I think for both of us, we literally shook hands at the beginning of making this film, and he said, 'You're an actress.' I told him you are a musician.