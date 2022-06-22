Jennifer Lopez went on a date with Ben Affleck in a Sundress

It seems that having converged for the second time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become even closer.

This spring, it became known that the stars, who began dating 17 years after the breakup, got engaged again, and in early June, they also bought a $60 million mansion in one of the Los Angeles districts.

Despite the busy work schedule, the lovers spend a lot of time together. On June 17, the stars hit the camera lenses during a break in filming.

Ben starred in a new campaign for the Nike brand, and Jennifer came to the site to support the groom. When a free minute appeared, Affleck and Lopez decided to take a walk - then the paparazzi caught them.

For a short date with her beloved, Jay Lo chose the perfect summer look: a white maxi-length sundress and wedge sandals. The star pulled her hair into a messy bun.

When it got a little cooler, Jennifer threw on a long beige cardigan. And Ben was in classic blue jeans and a burgundy T-shirt.

The singer was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter Emma, ​​who also decided to visit her future stepfather. She paired a black sweatshirt with brown cargo pants.

Nike Dunk High sneakers completed the look. Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is survived by daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

There are no solid wedding plans in the public sphere just yet, but judging by how good Jen looks in a simple white summer dress, we can only imagine how incredible she'll be on the big day.

The star opened up to fans about the romantic proposal in April, gushing: "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth in the bubble bath, my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.