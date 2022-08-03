With The Terrifying Drama 'The Wager, Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio Set A Course

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, a non-fiction book by David Grann that has not yet been written, will be the subject of Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese's sixth collaboration.

The book's film rights have been acquired by Apple Original Films. Scorsese will helm the project, and Leonardo DiCaprio will star. Producers are Scorsese, DiCaprio, and Jennifer Davisson, together with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and them. Richard Plepler will serve as the executive producer.

The story of 30 men, the last of a crew of a British ship, is told in Pari, which takes place in the 1740s and is set on the Brazilian coast after their ship is wrecked.

With a trial to determine precisely what occurred on the island, the British Admiralty is attempting to set the record straight. They also hear how the survivors battled not only to survive in one of the world's most hostile climates but also with their own human nature.

The Flower Moon Killers, also written by Grann, the sixth film in which Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together, will be released in 2023. Over the course of his fifty-year career, Scorsese has won numerous awards and is a well-known director whose films have influenced cinema.

Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Departed are among his works. The latter won Scorsese the Oscar for Best Director. His films frequently push the envelope, and his determined and brutal aesthetic is known.

He and DiCaprio started working together on Gangs of New York twenty years ago, and they've kept it going ever since with movies like The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street, which both won DiCaprio Oscar nods.

