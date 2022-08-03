The Daughter Of Angelina Jolie Zahara Will Enroll In A College For African Americans

Angelina Jolie , a well-known actress, is a mother to six kids—three biological ones she gave birth to during her marriage to Brad Pitt and three others she adopted.

The family is her top priority. Thus, the celebrity spends a lot of time with them and frequently forgoes her work. Jolie tries to give her kids everything they need and supports all of their activities and interests. She also places a lot of emphasis on education.

Jolie Maddox, the oldest son, is currently a bioengineering student at the University of South Korea. This year, Zahara , his younger sister, will also enroll in school.

As Jolie stated, her daughter, 17, will begin classes at Atlanta's Spelman College in the autumn.

Angelina tweeted a photo of her daughter with her new classmates and stated, "I am honored that a member of my family became a student at this very special location.

A prestigious liberal arts college for black women is Spelman College. The actress made no mention of the school Zahara selected. It's possible that she may carry on her mother's job and dedicate herself to helping others.

Zahara's decision to pursue a college education at an HBCU is a clear indication of her deep ties to her roots. Angelina has stated that she and Zahara share a love for social justice and advocacy, even if Zahara's own college major has not yet been revealed.

The mother-daughter team made two trips to Washington, D.C., in December 2021 and February 2022 to meet with legislators and advocates in support of the Violence Against Women Act.

During her July 2020 TIME 100 Talk interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, Angelina, who is vocal about how proud she is of her eldest daughter Zahara, referred to her as "amazing."

"One of my children, my daughter, is from Ethiopia... And I have picked up so much from her," Angelina said at the time. "She is my family, but she is also an outstanding African woman, and I can only look on in amazement of her connection to her nation and continent."