Exit Keanu Reeves 'Devil In The White City,' A Hulu Miniseries Directed By Martin Scorsese And Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Matrix star, 58, has left his position in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu. His debut as an architect and urban planner named Daniel H. Burnham was revealed barely two months before he departed from the project.

The representatives for Hulu and Reeves did not promptly reply to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Hulu has already begun looking for a new lead actor for the drama that has been in the works for over a decade. According to EW, Leonardo DiCaprio, now 47 years old, has been working on a version of the project since 2003, the year Tom Cruise had rights to the source material.

In August, it was revealed that Reeves would play Burnham, a man who was instrumental in developing early skyscrapers and changing the urban landscape, in his first significant role on a television show in the United States.

Devil in the White City is a film adaptation of Erik Larsen's book of the same name, which was published in 2003. The film depicts the story of Dr. H.H. Holmes, a con artist and serial killer who built the hazardous Murder Castle in the shadow of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an announcement made regarding casting for Holmes.

This project represents a reunion between frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese, 79, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who both act as executive producers for the endeavor. However, it is not anticipated that Leonardo DiCaprio will make an appearance on-screen during the series, and Keanu Reeves was initially slated to serve as the executive producer.

On the films Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio previously collaborated as directors and actors, respectively (2013).