The Brooklyn Navy Yard Hosted Circoloco's Enormous Halloween Party, Where Guests Included Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid

This weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, who was initially rumored to be dating back in September, were seen hanging out together at Circoloco's big Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

We have it on good authority that the Titanic actor and the model arrived on a party bus, accompanied by her sister Bella, the model Irina Shayk, and the art dealer Helly Nahmad.

According to a spy, Leo hid his face with a terrifying mask for most of the night, except when he was drinking. After that, the group was provided with bottle service.

Stella Maxwell and Giancarlo Stanton, prominent members of the New York Yankees baseball team, were also present at the party, which was one of Rob Toma's Teksupport events. In addition, House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith was reportedly dressed as a vampire for the event.

We have it on good authority that DiCaprio's mask was a hybrid of a monster and a zombie. Unfortunately, in response to a request for comment, representatives for Hadid and DiCaprio did not provide any.

The notoriously secretive Shutter Island actor, who always stays hidden behind a black baseball cap and a medical mask, has been known to attend Halloween parties while concealing his identity. The previous year, we spread the rumor that he pretended to be a century old and tricked attendees at a major celebration.

The initial reports of a love relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and the model Gigi Hadid surfaced in September while Fashion Week was in progress. It was exclusively reported by Page Six that they were socializing at a loft party in Soho. They were also seen visiting the Casa Cipriani restaurant.

When we asked around, we were told by a reliable source that the two were getting to know each other and were taking things slowly. An insider shared that they have spent much of their time hanging out in groups and hanging out alone.

Later that month, Hadid walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan, and the Revenant actor was there.