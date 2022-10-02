While Their Relationship Was Still Blossoming, Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Traveled The World Together

After weeks of speculation, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together at the same Paris hotel on Thursday night.

TMZ claims that Hadid, 27, smiled as she entered the Royal Monceau at around 10 p.m. local time following a hard day at Paris Fashion Week.

After waiting for over three hours, at around 1 a.m., DiCaprio was spotted exiting the opulent hotel in his typical all-black costume. Almost immediately after, the single mother arrived.

Although Hadid's whereabouts are unknown, Oscar winner Bradley Cooper hung out with pals at several different clubs before retiring to his own hotel late that night.

Although they have been taking things slowly, Hadid's 47-year-old boyfriend has joined her on their first trip together as she works abroad.

Just last week, on the same day Hadid walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan, the star of "The Revenant," was sighted in the city.

A source close to the discreet pair confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they are dating. They've been dating for a while, but Page Six caught them making out at a New York City party earlier this month, so we're guessing things are heating up.

A source told us that Leo was seated at a table with his man buddies and that Gigi was seated with her model friends. They appeared to be deep in conversation as DiCaprio got handsy with the supermodel at the New York Fashion Week afterparty.

The two have known each other for quite some time, but their attendance at the July opening of The Ned fueled allegations that they were more than just friends.

Fans were surprised to hear of their growing romance because DiCaprio is notorious for ending relationships with women once they reach the age of 25 (he just broke up with his long-time girlfriend, Camila Morrone).