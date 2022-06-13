Victoria Beckham starred in a satin slip dress with an open back

The 48-year-old former lead singer of the Spice Girls and the wife of football player David Beckham posted a photo in a satin slip dress with an open back. Victoria shared the picture with subscribers on social networks.

Victoria Beckham posted a series of shots on her personal blog in which she appeared in a satin dress in the lingerie style of her own fashion brand.

Thin straps, an open back, and a small train emphasized the figure of the football player's wife, and the snow-white shade of the "combination" set off the tan. The look was completed with a casual hair bun and light make-up with a shine effect.

Victoria's photos were appreciated by her fans. "Queen Victoria," "David Beckham is the happiest man in the world," "The older, the more beautiful," and "You look like you are 20," wrote Internet users in the comments.

Many also drew attention to the fact that Victoria brought the tattoo on her back. "My man belongs to me, and I belong to my man," these words, but in Hebrew, were written between the shoulder blades of a star.

Demonstrating her beauty, Victoria waved her smoky eye shadow and perfectly patterned eyebrows when her glam team applied a highlighter to her cheekbones and eyelids.

The designer tied her fringe back with two blue clips to keep her black lock away from her face.

He told fans of the product: "I like how light it feels and how it doesn't bother the foundation I put under it."

In the caption, the star said that she "likes its shine without being greasy or shiny."

Victoria completed her morning look by accessorizing it with a very delicate gold chain necklace and hoop earrings.

The posts follow after her husband David declared his gran would be 'so proud' after his face was beamed onto Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert last week.