Twilight: New Moon's Taylor Swift Was Rejected For A Part

Chris Weitz, the director of The Twilight Saga: New Moon, initially had different ideas about Taylor Swift 's potential as a Twilight star.

Swift, 32, showed a desire to make a cameo appearance in the 2009 film, according to Weitz, who revealed this in a podcast discussion on The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe.

The most bizarre experience of them all was learning that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard. Taylor Swift and I shared an agent at the time, and he said, "Taylor would like to be in this movie - not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard." said Weitz. She would work in the cafeteria, diner, or wherever else, but all she wants to do is be in this film.

The hardest part, according to Weitz, was knowing that for roughly five minutes after Taylor Swift was on screen, no one would be capable of comprehending anything.

He also said that he has since come to regret not casting her. "I also blame myself for it, thinking, "Wow, I could have been hanging out with Taylor Swift." We might have gotten along, "said he.

Swift's appearance in Twilight may not have happened, but she did travel back in time to the 1930s for a part in David O. Russell's forthcoming criminal comedy/thriller Amsterdam. A new teaser for the murder mystery movie, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 4, features a brief cameo by the "All Too Well" singer.

Swift is pictured during her performance with her hair in a complex updo and scarlet lipstick. Her character, who appears to be sobbing, is dressed in a 1930s-style outfit and cap.

Even while her specific part in the movie is still unknown, Variety claimed in April that a different teaser that debuted at CinemaCon appeared to provide more context for Swift's involvement.