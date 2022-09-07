Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Have Apparently Not Seen Each Other Since Gisele Returned From Her Trip To Costa Rica

Although her return from Costa Rica and subsequent trip to Florida, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have yet to reconcile, according to an insider, Gisele isn't joining Tom again.

To be with her children, she took a flight back to Florida, although she hadn't visited their house in Tampa.

Tom continues to wish for their reconciliation. Gisele had previously informed him that she was leaving him, and each time she calmed down, they reconciled. It's thought that Bündchen resides in Miami.

The source further clarified that, despite claims to the contrary from other sources, the couple might be on the verge of splitting.

Last week, it was originally reported by Page Six that the 42-year-old supermodel had flown to their residence in the nation of Central America following a fierce altercation with the professional football player.

According to our insiders, the argument was sparked by the Buccaneers quarterback's surprise choice to return to the league. A source told us that after they made plans for him to retire and concentrate on his family, he altered his mind.

His decision to unretire has caused conflict in the marriage. Another insider stated that Gisele has always been the parent. A few days later, the Brazilian beauty visited Florida once more and was photographed with her children at a Miami water park.

Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are the children of Bündchen and Brady, who got married in 2009. Jack, a 15-year-old son that Brady has with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is also his child.

In addition, Page Six also revealed last week that Brady, 45, was depressed but determined to be a great father as a result of his altercation with Bündchen.

In late July, the seven-time Super Bowl winner mysteriously took an 11-day hiatus from training for private reasons.

After the Buccaneers' exhibition game against the Colts, when he got back, Brady remarked, Everyone has various issues they're coping with, and we all have distinct difficulties in our lives.