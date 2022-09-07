Jason Mamoa Shocked His Followers By Uploading A Video Of Himself Receiving An Extreme Haircut

To raise awareness of the problem of plastic waste, Jason Momoa, 43, chopped off his renowned long hair for a good purpose yesterday. He posted a video on Instagram showing off his new, shorter hairstyle.

Hello everyone. He asked for someone to deliver me those braids at the beginning of the video as he held up two pink scrunchie-adorned plaits that had just been removed from his head.

He laughed and rubbed his head as a breeze passed, stating that he was shaving off the hair. I’ve never even heard the wind there, guy.

As a woman clipped the side of his head, the shirtless celebrity said he was campaigning against single-use plastics.

Momoa, who was appointed as a UNEP Advocate for Life Below Water in June, stated, “I’m sick of these bottles and cans.” We must stop. Plastic knives. That s—t all. It merely enters our seas and land.

The Aquaman actor claimed that when visiting Hawaii to film the haircut, he saw ocean degradation in action. Anything you can do to stop using single-use plastics in your life would be greatly appreciated. It’s just so awful. Assist me.

The “Dune” actor wrote his image, “Here’s to fresh starts, let’s share the aloha. Bolster the preservation of our lands and seas. We must eliminate single-use plastics from our lives and the oceans. Plastic is used in everything—bottles, bags, packaging, and utensils. Aloha, let’s all say “ina” together.

Momoa’s fans were surprised by the new cut, and many of their Instagram followers commented with some variant of “noooooo.” David Bautista and Marisa Tomei both commented, “Whaaaat?!” in response to the same question.

I never imagined I’d see the day startled emoji, while another stated, “Can’t imagine how many women are losing their s—t right now.” The man has talent because someway he’s still blazing hot.