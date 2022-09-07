In His Heated Legal Dispute With His Former Wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Is Being Sued For $250 Million

The conflict between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over a French winery has escalated from heated to explosive.

Against her ex-husband, a firm Jolie created has filed a staggering $250 million lawsuit, alleging that he and a group of friends started a cunning effort to take control of the French winery they purchased together in punishment for the divorce and child custody hearings and to make sure... Jolie wouldn't get a single penny of its enormous riches.

The lawsuit further alleges that Pitt attempted to use Jolie's sizeable huge stake in the winery to pressure her into signing a confidentiality agreement that would prevent her from speaking publicly about the events leading up to their separation and that Pitt wasted millions of the business's funds on frivolous projects, such as more than a million dollars on a swimming pool.

According to court documents submitted on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the couple jointly spent tens of millions of dollars on improvements after purchasing the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008.

According to the lawsuit, Jolie and Pitt both controlled 50% of the vineyard through a convoluted web of investment firms, and a sizable portion of Jolie's personal wealth was invested there.

According to the report, the couple had an arrangement that the "Maleficent" actress would be in charge of managing their charitable endeavors, such as the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while Pitt would be in charge of managing their investment in Chateau Miraval.

Embarrassingly, the papers allege that despite the winery winning awards and becoming a very precious commodity while under their hands, there were problems. They also mention that Pitt had a problem with alcohol addiction that was widely known.

It also brings up the controversial altercation on a private jet in 2016, claiming that Jolie filed for divorce following a significant and widely reported incident involving Pitt, Jolie, and the couple's kids.